First Responder Friday: Newburgh Fire Chief William Horton

By Eyewitness News
NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Newburgh Fire Chief William Horton.

Even as the city of Newburgh faces the layoff of 26 first responders, the fire department welcomes William Horton as their new chief of the department.

Horton has been working for the city of Newburgh since 2003 and is a nationally certified fire officer.

He will lead the department after Chief Terry Ahlers retires Friday following 20 years of service.

The reason for the first responder layoffs is to balance the city budget for 2020, according to the city council.

