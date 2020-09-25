Society

First Responder Friday: NJ Forest Fire Service member Larry Birch

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday comes from the Garden State. A big thank you to New Jersey Forest Fire Service member Larry Birch!

Larry is currently out west, helping battle some of the devastating wildfires burning through parts of California.

The veteran forest firefighter is the father of two.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service he works for protects 3.15 million acres with 2,000 trained crew and employees as needed across the Garden State.

So thank you, Larry Birch, for the important work you and all your colleagues do!

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyforest firewildfirefirst responder friday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC cluster fears grow as COVID cases continue to rise
50 staff members at Staten Island school must quarantine
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
2 wounded in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
AccuWeather: Sunnier and warm
Show More
Police: Man shot in parking lot of NJ hotel
Program allows NYPD officers, community to have important discussions
Legionella discovered in Westchester school district water supply
Secret room beneath Grand Central turned into 'man cave'
Brooklyn bodega owner critically wounded in stabbing
More TOP STORIES News