NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday comes from the Garden State. A big thank you to New Jersey Forest Fire Service member Larry Birch!
Larry is currently out west, helping battle some of the devastating wildfires burning through parts of California.
The veteran forest firefighter is the father of two.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service he works for protects 3.15 million acres with 2,000 trained crew and employees as needed across the Garden State.
So thank you, Larry Birch, for the important work you and all your colleagues do!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: NJ Forest Fire Service member Larry Birch
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News