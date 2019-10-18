First Responder Friday: NJ State Trooper Cassandra Pugh

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honors NJ State Trooper Cassandra Pugh.
She saved a 73-year-old woman who was unconscious at the Prudential Center on October 6th. She performed CPR and administered the AED.
The woman was saved thanks to Pugh and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This was Pugh's second time saving someone's life while off-duty.
She also saved a man and his wife during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
