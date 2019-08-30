Society

First Responder Friday: New Jersey state trooper saves drowning girl on vacation in Florida

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A New Jersey State Trooper is being hailed as a hero after saved the life of a girl who was found face down in a swimming pool in Florida last week.

Trooper Charles Travis was on a family vacation in Orlando near a resort swimming pool when he heard someone calling for help.

He jumped in the pool, grabbed the 7-year-old girl and carried her to the pool deck, where began performing CPR.

After administering several rounds, the child coughed up water and regained consciousness.

She was later transported to an area hospital where an examination revealed that she suffered no injuries.

Travis, a former lifeguard, volunteer firefighter and NYPD officer, relied on his training and experience to make quick and decisive actions, which may have prevented a tragedy.

Related topics:
societystate troopersdrowningrescue
