First Responder Friday: NJ Transit Police Officer K9 Paramedic Arafat Saab

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- This week for First Responder Friday we honor NJ Transit Police Officer K9 Paramedic Arafat Saab.

NJ Transit Police honored Officer Saab on their Instagram page this month.

Officer Saab provides medical aid and support for this battle against COVID-19 and his wife is also an ER/ICU nurse.

They have 3 beautiful daughters. Thank you to Officer Saab, and his entire family for their sacrifice.

Thank you to Officer Saab for his great work in the K9 unit and the NJ Transit Police Department.

