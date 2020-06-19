NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- This week for First Responder Friday we honor NJ Transit Police Officer K9 Paramedic Arafat Saab.
NJ Transit Police honored Officer Saab on their Instagram page this month.
Officer Saab provides medical aid and support for this battle against COVID-19 and his wife is also an ER/ICU nurse.
They have 3 beautiful daughters. Thank you to Officer Saab, and his entire family for their sacrifice.
Thank you to Officer Saab for his great work in the K9 unit and the NJ Transit Police Department.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: NJ Transit Police Officer K9 Paramedic Arafat Saab
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News