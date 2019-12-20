Society

First Responder Friday: Retired NYPD Detective Fred Caravousanos

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Retired NYPD Detective Fred Caravousanos.

Thank you Detective Caravousanos for your inspiration as part of the NYPD triathlon team and congratulations on finishing your first even IRONMAN! Way to go!

After a life-altering injury, Detective Caravousanos was told he might have difficulty returning to his active lifestyle.

He started with what he could handle and is a real fighter. He got out and did what he could! 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 bike miles, and a 26.2-mile marathon!

----

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynypdironmanfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot and killed by police on Long Island
Brooklyn man arrested in 2 previously unsolved murders
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season sticks around
Door of woman's NYC apartment burned from bottom up; FDNY investigating
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
2 hospitalized after struck by vehicle in Teaneck
Group of NYPD officers in Brooklyn distribute holiday gifts to families in need
Show More
Truck crashes through wall at Florida airport
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Only one candidate of color on Democratic debate stage
Queens subway station reopens after 9-month renovation
Be Kind: Cancer survivor raises money for nonprofit with holiday concert
More TOP STORIES News