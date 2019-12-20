NEW YORK (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Retired NYPD Detective Fred Caravousanos.
Thank you Detective Caravousanos for your inspiration as part of the NYPD triathlon team and congratulations on finishing your first even IRONMAN! Way to go!
After a life-altering injury, Detective Caravousanos was told he might have difficulty returning to his active lifestyle.
He started with what he could handle and is a real fighter. He got out and did what he could! 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 bike miles, and a 26.2-mile marathon!
----
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
First Responder Friday: Retired NYPD Detective Fred Caravousanos
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News