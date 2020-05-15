Society

First Responder Friday: NYPD Lt. Michael Almonte

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's National Police Week. This week's First Responder Friday honors NYPD Lieutenant Michael Almonte.

He has a great social media page. He is routinely part of the NYPD Community Policing program.

His Instagram page shows pictures of him with neighborhood kids last summer.

Lt. Almonte is a new father again this week for the third time, they just welcomed a baby girl. Congratulations!


He's also a motivational speaker. One great quote on his Instagram says "One day we die, but every other day, we live."

Thank you for your service and your "pocketful of smiles" positive messages.

