First Responder Friday: NYPD Officer Lisa Rosado honored for 50th birthday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The 44th Precinct honored NYPD Officer Lisa Rosado for her 50th birthday.Officer Rosado is a 28-year veteran of the NYPD.We thank her for her many years of dedicated service!