NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's Finest really saved the day at the vigil for the toddler shot and killed in Brooklyn.
It was an emotional and upsetting circumstance that turned terrifying when Davell Gardner Jr.'s Great Grandfather Samuel Gardner fainted at the Tuesday night service.
Police Officers Wanda Crook and Shalisa Bland were in the right place at the right time.
When 82-year-old Mr. Gardner collapsed, the officers gave him CPR chest compressions until he was taken to the hospital.
Thank you to these wonderful first responders for being trained well enough to help this family.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: NYPD officers save shot toddler's great grandfather
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News