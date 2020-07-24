First Responder Friday: NYPD officers save shot toddler's great grandfather

Society

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday is real New York hero!

FDNY EMS Paramedic Walter Hockbrueckner has served the city more than three decades in East New York and Brooklyn.

He's been diagnosed with 9/11 related esophagus cancer. He's starting treatment at Northwell Health in Lake Success Long Island.

The Tommy Cullen Foundation is raising $32,000 for Walter's family. He's married with two children.

They are raising $1,000 for each of the 32 years that Walter has served New York City.

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


More TOP STORIES News