First Responder Friday: Brick Township Officer Daniel Fogarty

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Brick Township Police Officer Daniel Fogarty.He was reunited with a Jersey Shore man he helped save back in October.What a gift for 68-year-old Joe Holler and his wife to personally thank the first responder that performed CPR and defibrillation while Mr. Holler was having the kind of heart attack referred to as a widowmaker.Thanks to the critical decision making of Officer Fogarty and EMT Brian Schwartz, this turned into a life-saving call to serve.