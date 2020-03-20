Society

First Responder Friday: Port Authority Police Officer Eileen Fitzgerald

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out is for the actions of an off-duty Port Authority Police Officer.

Officer Eileen Fitzgerald was out for a jog on Tuesday afternoon in Astoria, Queens along the East River.

She noticed people gathered overlooking the river, where a woman was in distress along the rocks.

The East River is very dangerous, even along the shore, as strong currents can quickly pull you under the water.

Officer Fitzgerald made her way along the rocks to the woman and encouraged her back to shore very likely saving her life.

NYPD from 114th precinct helped the woman from there. Thank you Officer Fitzgerald!
---

----------
