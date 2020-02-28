Society

First Responder Friday: Retired NYPD Detective Mollie-Ann Gustine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we celebrate a legend in the NYPD. From the 113th precinct, we recognize the service of Retired Detective Mollie-Ann Gustine who served with the NYPD from 1963-1983.

She is a true pioneer as a first responder in New York City, and is almost 90 years young!

28 years ago, she was shot. The newspaper headline said "LADY COP SHOT."

It happened in 1982 when three men attacked her. She fought back shooting one attacker and all three were later arrested.

Detective Gustine was one of the first three women in the department's Sex Crimes Unit.

Her legacy was celebrated on the @nypd_guardians_association Instagram page as part of Black History Month.

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynypdblack history monthfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person in NYC being tested for coronavirus: Health officials
NYPD: Man follows girl into East Harlem school, gropes her
Delta plane departing NYC makes emergency landing in PHL
Gusty winds cause tree to fall on cars, knock out power in Queens
AccuWeather: Windy, very cold with fair amount of sunshine
New plan scraps Gateway Project, aims to repair tunnel
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Show More
New York could see 4 feet of snow - but not here!
Coronavirus concerns impacting LI Chinese-American businesses
Gov. Cuomo launches 'No Hate in Our State' campaign
Man shot in stomach near NY transportation center
Burger Heaven in NYC closing after 77 years of business
More TOP STORIES News