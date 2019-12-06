Society

First Responder Friday: Wayne Officer James Faber

By Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Wayne New Jersey Police Department Officer James Faber for working with 6th graders at Wayne Middle School.

The Wayne Police Department Facebook page says Faber was teaching the kids how the Bill of Rights applies to law enforcement.



Good job Officer Faber for reaching out to the community. Looks like the kids really enjoyed the lesson!

----

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywaynepassaic countypolice officerpolicefirst responder friday
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
High speed crash between taxi, SUV injures 3 in Jersey City
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
Harvey Weinstein to appear in court due to NY bail reforms
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Show More
Worker trapped in dry well for 4 hours in Pearl River
AccuWeather: Spotty showers
Sparta Schools reopen following Tri-State snowstorm
Video: Knife-point robbery inside Suffolk County smoke shop
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
More TOP STORIES News