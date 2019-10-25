WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honors Wayne Police Officer Schoonmaker.
He came to the aid of the cancer awareness charity Guardians of the Ribbon, Pink Heals New Jersey when their vehicle ran out of gas.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
First Responder Friday: Wayne Police Officer Schoonmaker
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News