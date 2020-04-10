Society

First Responder Friday: Yonkers Fire Department Lt. Peter Doran

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we salute Yonkers Fire Lt. Peter Doran for his efforts to help local business in Yonkers.

He started a program with firefighters in the Yonkers New York Fire Department, and as a group they all pitched in $100 a piece to purchase gift cards from the Main Street Business District.

The gift cards were then put into a hat and everyone who put in money got to fish a card out for later use when the businesses opened again.

It's a wonderful idea to support local businesses during the COVID-19 closures.

Lt. Doran's leadership has already led another firehouse in Binghamton, NY to do the same for their local business district.

Learn more at: https://www.rescuemainstreet.com/yonkers
---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywestchester countyyonkersfirefightersfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 testing sites opening in NYC
New York reboots unemployment site to improve process
Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
AccuWeather: Gusty and chilly end to the workweek
Mounting death toll, but cautious optimism in NY
Field hospital set up outside Bridgeport Hospital
MTA worker punched, chased by man with golf club in Queens
Show More
Call for more paper gowns as LI approaches 1,000 deaths
Man arrested after standoff in fatal NYC wine store stabbing
NYC funeral homes, cemeteries overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic
Stores fined for COVID-19 price gouging
BTS announces 2-day YouTube concert
More TOP STORIES News