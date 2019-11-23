Society

Cabbage Patch Mania: America goes crazy for new toy in 1983

Related topics:
societynew york citythrowback thursdayvaultu.s. & worldtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
7 shot, 1 fatally, after Sweet 16 party, NYPD says
Police break up private swingers party in Queens with 80 people
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
E-scooter, e-bicycle law now in effect in NYC
'A vortex of bad facts,' Murphy says of COVID in New Jersey
Deer with paint bucket on head rescued from Long Island Sound
Show More
NYC heading towards COVID orange zone, mayor says
7 Black Friday savings tech tools
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata air bag inflators
AccuWeather: Rain ends early
More TOP STORIES News