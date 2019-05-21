Society

Fleet Week New York celebration to kick off with Parade of Ships

FILE image (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fleet Week 2019 gets underway in New York City on Wednesday.

The annual Parade of Ships will take over the New York Harbor, kicking off a week of festivities as Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen descend on the region.

Now in its 31st year, Fleet Week runs though May 28 and celebrates the sea services.

Sailing past Intrepid's Pier 86 will be the USS New York, USCGC Lawrence O. Lawson, HMCS Glace Bay, HMCS Oriole and four USNA YPs vessels.

Hundreds of servicemen and women in the Armed Forces will man the rails of their ships as they sail into New York City, up the Hudson River. The arrival of the ships officially kicks off the U.S. Navy's Fleet Week New York festivities.

The public can enjoy activities at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum including free activities, pop-up planetarium shows, tours of Naval and Coast Guard vessels, live performances on Pier 86, a free screening of "Top Gun" on the flight deck and the annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony.

The U.S. Navy has staged the annual recruiting event almost every year since 1984 to offer civilians a firsthand look at America's floating military might and a chance to meet some of the men and women who make up the world's most powerful seaborne fighting force.

For up-to-date information on all events, visit the official Fleet Week New York website.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityfleet weeknew york citycoast guardnavy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting of fleeing driver
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Police investigating after man found dead in NJ apartment
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Bike-boosting bandits wanted in brazen daylight thefts
Taxi crashes, flips, lands on its roof in Hell's Kitchen
Show More
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Off-duty FDNY attacked while defending elderly couple on UES
Justice for Junior: Details of key witness' plea deal revealed
Abortion rights rallies held in all 50 states
Woman critically hurt by falling tree branch in Manhattan park
More TOP STORIES News