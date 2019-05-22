NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Some people who have Meals on Wheels delivered in Connecticut are getting an extra touch of kindness.
Kris Johnson and Stephanie Radman cut flowers from their own gardens and deliver floral arrangements with the meals to their clients in New Canaan.
They bring the gifts when the flowers are in bloom from April to October.
"For the Meals on Wheels of New Canaan clients, these flowers mean a lot," said Stephanie. "As you can imagine, sometimes we are the only people that the clients see the entire day. These floral deliveries make a real difference."
Stephanie and Kris are both members of the New Canaan Garden Club, and the club's members also donate flowers from their gardens to be used in the arrangements for the Meals on Wheels clients.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Be Kind: Floral arrangements delivered with Meals on Wheels in Connecticut
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News