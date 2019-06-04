Society

Florida mom makes daughter carry 'I Lied' sign in public

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A Florida mom is gaining some attention on social media after her unique parenting choice.

Video posted to Facebook on June 1 shows a teenage girl, in the company of her mother, holding a sign saying 'I lied' at a busy intersection.

According to Ashley Atty, the woman who shared the footage, the sign said "I lied. I humiliated myself & my mother."



In the video, the mom can be seen ordering her daughter to continue to walk around with the sign.

Atty told a local tv station, "I'm sure she'll never lie again, because that was embarrassing."

At last check, the video had over 3,000 views on Facebook, as people debated whether this was effective parenting or not.
