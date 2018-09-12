SOCIETY

Former FDNY chief celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family and firefighters

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
A former chief of the FDNY was surrounded by friends, family and fellow firefighters to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Former FDNY Chief John F. Nasta was also honored with a lifetime achievement award Wednesday at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

Nasta served the department for more than 30 years before retiring at the rank of Battalion Chief of FDNY Battalion 40 in Brooklyn. At that time, he was the longest-serving fire officer in FDNY history.

He took a brief leave of absence from the department during WWII when he enlisted in the United States Navy and was assigned to a special fire training unit.

He helped train thousands of sailors on how to fight and prevent fires -- which ended up saving countless lives during the war.

Happy birthday, Chief Nasta!

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthdayfdnyretirementpartygood newsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Jewish collector's descendant gets Nazi-looted Renoir back
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Somber 9/11 ceremony held at Point Lookout memorial
More Society
Top Stories
7 NYPD officers arrested in connection with prostitution ring
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 3 storm spins toward Carolinas
Police: Teen girl fatally stabs love rival in classroom
2 young fathers killed when SUV slams into LI gas station
Worker trapped, believed dead after Brooklyn wall collapse
Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after assault
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Police searching for man accused of groping two 9-year-olds
Show More
Stepdad accused of shooting kids with needle-tipped Nerf darts
Flight instructor involved in 2016 plane crash arrested
3 men sentenced for their role in Cuomo aide's 2015 death
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
More News