Former homeless man leaves pizza at scenes of Chinatown murders

Akdeniz, who owns a pizza shop was once homeless himself, and never turns away the hungry.
Now, Akdeniz was feeding the victims posthumously.
"We should love them, we should care for them," Akdeniz says.
The victims were bludgeoned as they slept on the street. Their ages range from 48 to 83.
