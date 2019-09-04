society

Former Navy SEAL enters Yale as 52-year-old freshman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Yale's freshman class this year includes a 52-year-old former Navy SEAL.

James Hatch was accepted to the Ivy League school as an Eli Whitney scholar. That's a program for nontraditional students who have had their educational careers interrupted.

Hatch joined the military out of high school and spent almost 26 years in the Navy, fighting in Afghanistan and other hot spots.

His military career ended after he was seriously wounded in 2009 during a mission to find Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who had walked off his post.

Eighteen surgeries and some notoriety followed after his story became public during Bergdahl's trial. He suffered from serious post-traumatic stress, fell into drinking and drugs and even attempted suicide.

Hatch says he hopes his life experiences might be valuable to the Yale community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolnavysocietycollege
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
Cadbury criticized for multi-colored chocolate bar
College Board replacing SAT 'adversity score' on tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Dorian moves toward US; rescues underway in Bahamas
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
NY district postpones 1st day of school after cyber threat
Teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore found dead
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
Woman who used wheelchair after suffering stroke dies in NYC fire
Woman stole ring, swapped for one worth $28K at Costco: Police
Show More
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
AccuWeather: Humid with afternoon thunderstorms
Couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
More TOP STORIES News