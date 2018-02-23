LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --New Yorkers who have overcome tremendous adversity were celebrated in Queens Thursday night.
A graduation ceremony was held in Long Island City for 47 people who were once either homeless, in prison or in poverty and have now secured a full-time job.
The ceremony was put on by ACE Programs for the Homeless, which offers job-readiness training, adult education and more to those in need of it in New York City.
"When I was looking at my email, I was getting all these job offers and it was a little scary, but then I said, 'Man, you know what, I earned it and I deserve it,'" said Larry Ross, one of the new graduates. "And I just stuck with, and I went on interviews and I finally just got a job."
As of December of last year, more than 63,000 men, women and children were sleeping in city shelters.
