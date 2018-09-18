SOCIETY

Fortnite cited as reason for hundreds of divorces, website says

'Fortnite' addiction rising as cause for divorces

ABC13 Staff
It turns out the popular video game Fortnite isn't just addicting, it's also a relationship killer.

It's been cited in at least 200 divorce papers filed on the website Divorce Online.

That's about 5 percent of the divorce petitions the website has received since January.

The website says it's one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the United Kingdom.

It even compared the phenomenon to other addictions, typically cited in divorce cases, like drugs, alcohol and gambling.

