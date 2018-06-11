MIDTOWN, Manhattan --WABC-TV is teaming up with the City University of New York and the New York Daily News to provide FREE help applying for U.S. citizenship.
CUNY Citizenship Now! provides free, high quality and confidential immigration law services to help individuals and families on their path to U.S. citizenship.
Join the event on Saturday, June 30, at John Jay College in Manhattan from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
For an appointment and to confirm if you are eligible to apply, call (646) 664-9400.
USCIS fee waivers are available for those who may qualify, or you can enter the NaturalizeNY lottery to win a free voucher to cover the filing fees.
For more information, call (646) 664-9400 or visit www.cuny.edu/citizenshipday.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts