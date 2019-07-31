French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

Yes, it's a thing.
French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.
The company teamed up with the ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.
The special dessert will be available at Coolhaus in Culver City, California on August 2-4 and August 9-11.
On the East Coast, New Yorkers will have to look out for the French's Mustard Ice Cream truck for their chance to try the savory-sweet treat.
August 1: Rockefeller Center | Hearst Tower/Columbus Circle
August 2: Brooklyn Bridge Park | Williamsburg, Brooklyn
August 3: Surf Lodge, Montauk | East Hampton Main Beach | Kirk Park Beach
If you don't live in a big city, French's kindly posted the recipe to its website.