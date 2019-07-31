food

French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.

Mustard ice cream?

Yes, it's a thing.

French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.



The company teamed up with the ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

The special dessert will be available at Coolhaus in Culver City, California on August 2-4 and August 9-11.

On the East Coast, New Yorkers will have to look out for the French's Mustard Ice Cream truck for their chance to try the savory-sweet treat.

August 1: Rockefeller Center | Hearst Tower/Columbus Circle

August 2: Brooklyn Bridge Park | Williamsburg, Brooklyn

August 3: Surf Lodge, Montauk | East Hampton Main Beach | Kirk Park Beach

If you don't live in a big city, French's kindly posted the recipe to its website.
More TOP STORIES News