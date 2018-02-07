Haleigh Morrissey loves her engagement ring, but for more than 48 hours, she thought it was gone for good.She'd accidentally flushed it down the toilet on Saturday after her fiance left it by the sink to dry.Future husband Dean Booras expected the worst."I thought there is no chance in the world that we were ever going to see it again," he said.Neighbors quickly rallied to help, and cell phone video shows they weren't afraid to get dirty.They got a camera, found the sewer lateral and started digging, cutting and sifting through you know what.Neighbor Brett Gunari volunteered to help."(I) had to watch a bunch of YouTube videos to know how to use the snake with a wand," he said.But still no ring.Then another neighbor, Ken Gunari, who is a building inspector, had one last idea."Turn on the bathtub, flush the toilet, dump the two five-gallon buckets of water into the toilet all at once," he said.And 200 feet down the line, a rush of water filled the trench.The group of friends suddenly started yelling, "Oh man, look at that!"The ring was definitely dirty and a little dinged up, but intact.----------