Fuhgeddaboudit! New York voted 3rd sexiest accent

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Where can you find the sexiest accents in America? According to Big Seven Travel, some of them (OK, one...) are right here in the Tri-State Area.
But let's be honest, even we have our doubts about the results.
The group surveyed its 1.5 million social followers and ranked the results from most attractive to least, and the famed New York accent checked in at number 3.
"The New York accent is probably one of the most recognisable dialects in all of America, thanks to many a famous movie," the group wrote on its website. "NYC speakers have loooong vowels and short 'a's. Fast and hypernasal, yet quite charming at times."
We assume they aren't basing that ranking on your average New York pedestrian interacting with tourists who pause to look up at buildings.
Taking top honors was the Texas drawl, described as a "Southern accent with a twist."
Boston came in second, because as we said...doubts.
"Mainer" -- basically Boston but with more lobstah -- checked in at number 4, while Chicago rounds out the top 5.
That means New York City has a better accent AND better pizza.
Other local dialects didn't fare as well, with Long Island finishing 50th out of 50.
"People from 'Lawnguyland' might be a bit upset with being voted as having America's least sexiest accent," the group wrote. "But look, can they really disagree?"
We can, and we do (except not really).
New Jersey was ranked 49th, with the group writing, "North Jerseyan? Think 'cawfee' and dropping the 'Rs.' South Jerseyan? It's more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey's overall sex appeal."
Ouch. No sex appeal? Haven't they seen "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"?
Connecticut ended up in the middle of the pack, ranked 22nd.
"In between New York City and Boston, the Connecticut accent has been influenced by both yet is much, much subtler," the group wrote. "There's a lot of 'o's that sound like 'u's, and the 't' is often dropped completely in words."
Elsewhere on the list, Philadelphia and its "wooder" earned the 8th spot, while California -- described as a "general American accent but with long vowel sounds" -- came in 10th.
Find the complete list here to compare your opinion to their rankings.
