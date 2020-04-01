Relief fund set up to help farm workers and their families amid COVID-19 pandemic

The farm workers are out there in the field, but they're facing uncertain times at home. There is a relief fund that has now been set up as they face challenges in the field under very difficult conditions amid the coronavirus emergency.
An estimated three million farm workers across the country continue to toil in fields.
"I'm the daughter and granddaughter of migrant farm workers. And I've grown up understanding the reality of farm workers in our country my entire life," Monica Ramirez said.
From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
Ramirez is the founder of Justice for Migrant Women.
"First, we're hearing from a lot of people that they're very confused. They're not getting information that they need about the virus. They're now receiving information about what precautionary measures they need to take to stay safe," Ramirez said.
The organization set up a nationwide pandemic relief fund.
"Food, diapers, rent assistance and other basic necessities to the farmer community members. Those who become laid off who are not entitled to paid leave under the law, as well as those who might become sick or might have to take care of another family member," Ramirez said.
Some farm workers in California waved as AIR7 HD flew overhead, many of whom were very close together, while others were spread out.
View from Air 7 today:— Anabel Muñoz (@abc7anabel) March 31, 2020
There’s an estimated 3 million farm workers in the U.S. and many are reporting they're confused and not getting information on #COVIDー19.
Some waved as @abc7 flew above fields in Camarillo. In some areas they worked very close together. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/JpN0ZXN7AW
One California county is reaching out to growers and workers in multiple languages and dialects.
"We shared it with 25,000 farm workers. They included the flyer with their paychecks," Thalia Barrera said.
Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
The county says a majority of large growers are diligently following guidance, and they're working to educate those who are not.
Ramirez highlights the importance of following stringent measures.
"If we don't take the right measures to make sure that farm workers have everything that they need, as they continue to go to work, there will be many farm workers across our country who get sick. And tragically, I think there will be some farm workers who will even die," Ramirez said.
The organization alongside Hispanics in Philanthropy says 100% of the funds raised will go to farm workers across the country. Many of them are undocumented and will not qualify under the stimulus package even though they paid taxes.
For more information or to donate, visit the Hispanics in Philanthropy website.