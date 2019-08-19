climate change

Iceland holds funeral for Okjokull glacier lost to climate change

OKJOKULL GLACIER, Iceland -- Leading politicians and scientists in Iceland say there's an urgent need to fight climate change.

They made those pleas during what they called a funeral for a glacier Sunday.

About 100 people hiked for two hours across rocks that were once covered with ice.

They included Iceland's Prime Minister. "This is the first Icelandic glacier that's formally declared an 'ex-glacier.' But if the predictions of the scientists... if we see them happening, we will see other glaciers disappear in the next decades," Katrin Jakobsdottir said.

Activists even installed a plaque on a rock to memorialize the glacier that once covered about 6 square miles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmenticeglobal warmingu.s. & worldfuneralclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Heat wave causes massive melting of Greenland ice sheet
Smoke from U.S. wildfires may cause spike in premature deaths
Republican lawmakers go into hiding over state's climate change vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
Body recovered after dad drowns in lake trying to rescue child
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumps out window
Show More
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Shots fired during violent home invasion in NJ
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
Man used chair to climb in bathroom window in NYC home invasion
More TOP STORIES News