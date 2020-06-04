HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- In Connecticut, hundreds of cars filled the streets of Hartford for a funeral procession in honor of George Floyd.
A hearse carrying an empty casket led the procession from Windsor Street to the state capitol.
Activists say they then laid the empty casket in front of the building to bear witness to the injustices endured for decades.
"We stand here because we have too many mothers, too many daughters, too many sons, too many friends, too many lovers, laying in boxes dead when they should have been in their houses" said Melinda Johnson, YWCA Hartford.
Organizers say the empty casket wasn't just for George Floyd, but for every black man and woman who died senselessly and unjustly.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
RELATED STORIES:
Tuesday coverage of the George Floyd protests and looting in NYC
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx
In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Manhattan stores hit by looters
Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn
Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Funeral procession held in honor of George Floyd in Hartford
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More