Funeral Wednesday for Luis Alvarez, retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Funeral services will be held Wednesday for Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective who died days after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders.

Alvarez appeared with former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart last month to plead with Congress to extend the Victim Compensation Fund.

Days later, he entered hospice.

Alvarez spent the last three years battling colorectal cancer linked to the toxic rubble he worked in at Ground Zero.

A wake for Alvarez was held Tuesday at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside, Long Island, and his funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Mourners lined up to pay their respects to Alvarez and his large family, who explained that the past month was highly unusual because Alvarez was such a private man, but the officer knew he still had a job to do.

"He zoomed the last month, and we were so proud of him, we were so proud of him," his brother Philip Alvarez said.

"I remember my father the way I will, but I also appreciate the memory that the rest of the country will hold of him," Alvarez's son David Alvarez said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will award Alvarez with a posthumous Key to the City "as a symbol of our profound respect and gratitude for his service and sacrifice."

The bill to replenish the compensation fund that provides health benefits to 9/11 responders passed a congressional committee unanimously.

The measure now heads to the full House, and if it becomes law, funding will be available until 2090.

