Society

Garden of Eve farm grows thousands of sunflowers each summer for its annual festival

RIVERHEAD, New York -- The Garden of Eve organic farm and market continues to celebrate summer with the kick-off of its annual Sunflower Festival.

Owners, Eve and Chris Kaplan-Walbrecht, are excited to offer hayrides, live music and thousands of sunflowers for people to pick and choose from during the summer festivities.

"I think it's very romantic, we get girlfriends, guy friends, families, so I just think it's a whimsical thing for people to do that's out of the ordinary," said Eve. "We all kind get consumed with our day to day and its something you can come out and sit around a field of sunflowers what can be bad?"

In addition to selling sunflowers, Garden of Eve grows over 50 acres of certified organic vegetables, 30 varieties of flowers, raise 1000 pastured laying hens, and oversee 20 farm team members.

"Over the year we probably grow in the range of about one hundred thousand sunflowers," said Chris. A lot of those are grown for cut flowers and others are grown for the sunflower festival for people who cut their own."

The sunflower festival will run through the rest of the summer, up to the beginning of October.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone

Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriverheadcommunity journalistgardeningfarmingoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 cast revealed
Contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines ID'd
Violent 24 hours in New York City with 5 homicides
AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way
Iconic NYC pizzeria shut down due to unpaid taxes
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Show More
Dog yanked up, stolen from in front of Williamsburg bodega
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Could Weinstein's trial end up on Long Island?
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
More TOP STORIES News