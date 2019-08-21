Garden of Eve farm grows thousands of sunflowers each summer for its annual festival

RIVERHEAD, New York -- The Garden of Eve organic farm and market continues to celebrate summer with the kick-off of its annual Sunflower Festival.
Owners, Eve and Chris Kaplan-Walbrecht, are excited to offer hayrides, live music and thousands of sunflowers for people to pick and choose from during the summer festivities.
"I think it's very romantic, we get girlfriends, guy friends, families, so I just think it's a whimsical thing for people to do that's out of the ordinary," said Eve. "We all kind get consumed with our day to day and its something you can come out and sit around a field of sunflowers what can be bad?"
In addition to selling sunflowers, Garden of Eve grows over 50 acres of certified organic vegetables, 30 varieties of flowers, raise 1000 pastured laying hens, and oversee 20 farm team members.
"Over the year we probably grow in the range of about one hundred thousand sunflowers," said Chris. A lot of those are grown for cut flowers and others are grown for the sunflower festival for people who cut their own."
The sunflower festival will run through the rest of the summer, up to the beginning of October.
