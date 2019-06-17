pride

Gay Street in Greenwich Village renamed 'Acceptance Street' for Pride Month

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Call it a sign of the times.

For Pride Month, sexual diversity in its many forms is now on display at an iconic street in Manhattan.

Gay Street in Greenwich Village is now Acceptance Street.

The street's sign has been expanded to reflect the expanding diversity within the LGBTQ community.

Beneath the Gay Street sign, there are now nine other identifying markers, ranging from lesbian to pansexual.

There's also a plus sign for anyone who may not fall into any of those categories.

At this point the street's expanded name is a temporary installation.



