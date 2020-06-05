LIVE: Family, friends gather to celebrate the life of George Floyd near his North Carolina birthplace

The memorial will consist of a public viewing and private family service and is expected to be both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.
Approximately 15,000 people went to Raeford (a small North Carolina town with a population of about 5,000 people) to pay their respects to George Floyd.
The service began shortly after 3 p.m. with church clergy and Floyd's family proceeding down the aisle of Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.
Rev. C David Stackhouse began the service with a call to worship. He said in his talks with the family they told him how important it was for everybody to come together to worship the Lord.
Next, Will Harris, the Minister of Music at Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist church lead the service in a rendition of Total Praise.
Rev. Al Brice of Covenant Love Church in Fayetteville then stood up and said to Floyd's family, "We love you very much. We offer all our condolences. Praise the lord." He then read Palms 23.
Next, Rev. Nicholas Ertel read from the New Testament. He read 1 Corinthians 15: 50-57.
After a moving prayer by Bishop Benjamin Sutton, Tara Melvin took the microphone and sang Lord Do It For Me Right Now.
Isaac Floyd, George Floyd's uncle, then stood up to sing I Won't Complain.
Before starting the song, an emotional Isaac Floyd identified himself and humbly said, "I don't want to make a mess of this."
"We too in this world have a purpose, just like George Floyd, in unifying this nation, Diana Shipp said as she gave the acknowledgements of the service.
She said the family was grateful for every effort of kindness and compassion as they mourn the passing of George Floyd. She specifically took time to thank everybody who sent cards and letters to the family; she said the family would read every single one of them together, in private as a family.
Next, Jeremy Collins, a representative for Gov. Roy Cooper, presented George Floyd's family a flag that flew of the state capital June 3, 2020.
A representative of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina then presented a resolution to the Floyd family, vowing that the Lumbee Tribe stood with them and pledging to support ending systemic racism in America.
George Floyd's stepmother, Ruby Floyd, stood up and gave moving remarks which ended with a praise break where much of the audience rose to their feet to worship.
"God is on our side," Ruby said. "We bringing back love to the universe."
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of Floyd, who is originally from Fayetteville.
Here's what you need to know about the memorial
LOCATION: Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, Raeford, NC
PUBLIC VIEWING: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. EST
PRIVATE MEMORIAL: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST
If you're in the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville area, you can watch the service live on television on ABC11 and on ABC11.com. In other cities, stream it here live on this page.
After Saturday's memorial, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life.
