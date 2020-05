George Floyd protests live updates: Demonstrators march again in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos NYC Mayor denounced "an explicit agenda of violence" among some "anarchist movement" protesters

What you've endured these last couple of days and nights—like much of 2020, so far—was unprecedented. In no small way, I want you to know that I'm extremely proud of the way you've comported yourselves in the face of such persistent danger... pic.twitter.com/1ez0Ar17Ex — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 31, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Large crowds of demonstrators angry over the George Floyd death gathered around New York City on Sunday, but they remained largely peaceful and absent of the fires, clashes with police and looting that occurred on previous nights.Hundreds of people could be seen marching through Midtown, Manhattan on 5th Avenue, stopping briefly in Times Square before continuing south on Broadway.The group appeared to be mostly peaceful and the sentiment was that they want justice. Several protesters said Sunday the focus should be peace."Come in peace, say what you have to do, say what you have to say," one protester said. "Black lives matter. That's the message. Period. That's it. Look at this. Peaceful. That's all. Just hear us. Hear our cries."At the same time, hundreds more protesters marched in on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, making their way toward Barclays Center.Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wasn't considering a curfew after largely peaceful protests around the city Saturday gave way to scattered clashes between police and protesters later in the evening.Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.The mayor blamed much of the violence on a small group of well-organized "anarchists."He described them as "people who came to do violence in a systematic and organized fashion." He denounced "an explicit agenda of violence" among some "anarchist movement" protesters and, overall, he said the NYPD demonstrated "tremendous restraint."There was no loss of life and no major injuries on Saturday, he said.Multiple police vehicles were set on fire or defaced with graffiti, while 345 people were arrested.Daytime marches blocked traffic but were mainly peaceful evolved at night into projectile throwing and the torching of police vehicles . 47 sustained damaged, officials said.33 police officers were injured in demonstrations throughout parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.Police faced criticism after video circulated on social media that appeared to show a police SUV pushing a metal barrier into a crowd of demonstrators. Mayor de Blasio said in a late night news conference Saturday the police were put in an impossible situation.Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an investigation."There were many things done right by the NYPD, there were also mistakes that must be investigated," he said.De Blasio added many protestors were out of control putting officers in bad positions."You have to be in those officers' shoes," NYPD Police Commissioner Shea said of the footage.The investigation will be led by the city's corporation counsel and Department of Investigation commissioner.Earlier, Shea on Twitter applauded the efforts of police officers under extreme circumstances."What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind. It was not about civil disobedience. It was not about demonstrating against police brutality," he wrote. "What it was, quite frankly, was a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history, to co-opt the cause of equality that we all must uphold, to intentionally inflict chaos, mayhem, and injury just for the sake of doing so."In Flatbush, police had to use pepper spray because some people in the crowd resorted to throwing bottles and other objects at officers , with more NYPD vehicles vandalized and set on fire.The mother of Ramarly Graham marched too. In 2012 in the Bronx, Graham was shot and killed by an NYPD officer, and manslaughter charges against the officer were dropped. The graham family was later awarded nearly $4 million to settle their civil lawsuit.In Manhattan, protesters left behind a trail of destruction from trash cans set on fire to graffiti. NYPD said there were several instances where their officers were threatened, glass bottles thrown at them and taunted.On Friday night, video surfaced on social media showing a woman being violently shoved to the ground by an NYPD officer near the Barclays Center. In addition, two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers during Friday night's violent protests in Brooklyn. No one was burned.Shea said his officers will work with demonstrators."We're going to make sure that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and assemble," Shea said said at a briefing with the mayor. "But we are not going to tolerate destruction of property, having our officers put into harm's way or any civilians put into harm's way."Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the National Guard is on standby and that hundreds of additional troopers are being made available in Rochester and Buffalo."We expect additional protests tonight and we're preparing for such," Cuomo said at his daily briefing.The governor also said state Attorney General Letitia James's investigation into actions by NYPD officers will include any protests held Sunday night.Cuomo urged non-violence, saying "Burning down your own house never works and never makes sense...it dishonors Mr. Floyd's death. Mr. Floyd was not violent. Mr. Floyd was compliant."Similar protests flared around the nation in response to the Minnesota death of George Floyd. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC ----------