George Floyd rally held in New York City to mark 1 year since his death

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.
The event started in the morning at Brooklyn Borough Hall on Joralemon Street.
Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, and other local activists led the rally.
"This year has been a rollercoaster ride for us," Terrence Floyd said. "And I'm just thankful, thankful, thankful for the people for this nation, showing us so much love, to the Floyd family, to the movement, to justice, to what is right, the world will go."
Floyd said he is so proud of his culture for changing the face of justice.
"Finally eyes are open to what we already knew," he added. "Stay woke."
On Saturday, rallies were held on Long Island near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County and another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.
