George Floyd

George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'

George Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, is asking for peace after his brother died in police custody.

Terrence told ABC News he condemns the violent protests happening and wants everyone to know George stood for peace.

FULL INTERVIEW: George Floyd's biological brother calls for peace during protest



"I'm outraged too," he said. "Sometimes I get angry. I want to go crazy. My brother wasn't about that. You'll hear a lot of people saying, 'He was a gentle giant.'"

Terrence said he wants to see first degree murder charges for Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video kneeling on George's neck, and wants the other officers charged as well.

On Monday, he plans to visit the site in Minneapolis where his brother took his last breaths.

"I just had to come down here, and let people know, just channel your anger elsewhere," he said.
