SOCIETY

Meet Lucas! Gerber names first spokesbaby with Down syndrome

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucas Warren is the first baby with Down syndrome to be named Gerber's spokesbaby (KTRK)

The new Gerber baby is one-of-a-kind.

On Wednesday, the iconic baby food brand announced the winner of the eighth annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest: 18-month-old Lucas Warren from Dalton, Georgia.

In 2010, Gerber launched the Photo Search to celebrate these adorable babies and choose a special winner. Lucas is the first child with Down syndrome to win the Gerber baby title since the original contest began more than 90 years ago.

"Lucas' winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby," Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber, said in a statement. "Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber's longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit."

His mother, Courtney Warren submitted a photo of Lucas sporting a polka-dot bow tie and his winning smile on Instagram during the 2017 photo search. Lucas was chosen from more than 140,000 contestants.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydown syndromebabyfeel goodbe inspired
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News