SOCIETY

4-year-old girl named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence Wisniewski, 4, of Chicago, wanted to help Florence victims after hearing her name several times over the last few days.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 4-year-old Chicago girl named Florence is trying to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Rain and wind from Florence have left thousands flooded and in need of help in North and South Carolina.

That means young Florence Wisniewski - also known as Flo - has been hearing her name over and over in the past few days. Now, she is a force of her own.

"I think people want to help and they just needed a little push and Flo was that push," said her mother, Tricia Wisniewski. "She didn't know exactly what was happening so we started showing her videos and reading her articles and telling her just what was happening and showing her houses underwater and she wanted to help."

Flo's parents put out a donation box on their front porch and at Flo's preschool to collect non-perishable items, such as food, diapers, and toiletries, for victims of the destructive storm.

"Because I think it's right to do, to help people," Florence said.

Then, Flo's mom shared a photo on Facebook last Friday calling for donations. The post has been shared thousands of times.

Now, the family has collected hundreds of dollars worth of donations.

"People are coming up to me at the store or at a fest and telling me about it and it's been great. It speaks volumes of the neighborhood," Tricia Wisniewski said.

The family will be taking donations up until Friday, which is Florence's birthday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhurricane florenceu.s. & worlddonationscharitygood newsfeel goodIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang
Town throws Christmas party for boy who has weeks to live
Father creates dolls to help young Muslim girls connect to their identities
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence arrive
Suspect due in court after explosive Brooklyn garage fire
NYPD: Woman with knife fatally shot by police in Queens
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Mother accused of killing toddler daughter due in court
Microburst causes power outages in Summit, New Jersey
Protesters hold vigil for chickens killed in religious ritual
Senate hearing planned next week for Kavanaugh, accuser
Show More
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Food, water handouts set in isolated Wilmington Isle
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Tom Arnold, Mark Burnett get into fight at pre-Emmys party
Tribute to Australian tourist killed when bike hit by garbage truck
More News