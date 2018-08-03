SOCIETY

Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo

HOUSTON, Texas --
A little girl was very eager for her military father's return home.

But all that waiting caused the child to drift off into dreamland.

As she dozed, her father, clad in his military garb, found the girl asleep with eyes closed.

This scene was captured in a beautiful photo posted to Instagram this week, complete with a sweet make-believe narrative in which the girl was a princess waiting for her "prince charming."

The family involved in the photo is from Houston, but the dad is stationed in Florida.



