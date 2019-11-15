Girl rescued after dad jumps in front of train becomes NYPD cop for a day

Ferni Balbuena was made an NYPD cop for the day Friday after the traumatic experience in September.
Police say her father, 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena-Flores, jumped onto the tracks while holding the 5-year-old and was hit by a southbound 4 train. He was instantly killed.
The NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison tweeted Friday that Ferni was treated to an NYPD Hope Trip. She stopped by his office before going to meet with the Mounted Unit.
Today is Ferni Balbuena’s #NYPD Hope Trip. Ferni was rescued unharmed last month after her father jumped onto the tracks with her. She found a few minutes to stop by my office before heading over to the Mounted Unit. pic.twitter.com/lDPV8rnZd7— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefPatrol) November 15, 2019
Video of good Samaritans coming to Ferni's rescue and pulling her to safety went viral.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube