Girl rescued after dad jumps in front of train becomes NYPD cop for a day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young girl who was rescued when her father jumped with her onto the subway tracks received a special honor on Friday.

Ferni Balbuena was made an NYPD cop for the day Friday after the traumatic experience in September.

Police say her father, 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena-Flores, jumped onto the tracks while holding the 5-year-old and was hit by a southbound 4 train. He was instantly killed.

The NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison tweeted Friday that Ferni was treated to an NYPD Hope Trip. She stopped by his office before going to meet with the Mounted Unit.


Video of good Samaritans coming to Ferni's rescue and pulling her to safety went viral.
Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.



