Girl rescued after dad jumps in front of train becomes NYPD cop for a day

Today is Ferni Balbuena’s #NYPD Hope Trip. Ferni was rescued unharmed last month after her father jumped onto the tracks with her. She found a few minutes to stop by my office before heading over to the Mounted Unit. pic.twitter.com/lDPV8rnZd7 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefPatrol) November 15, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young girl who was rescued when her father jumped with her onto the subway tracks received a special honor on Friday.Ferni Balbuena was made an NYPD cop for the day Friday after the traumatic experience in September.Police say her father, 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena-Flores, jumped onto the tracks while holding the 5-year-old and was hit by a southbound 4 train. He was instantly killed.The NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison tweeted Friday that Ferni was treated to an NYPD Hope Trip. She stopped by his office before going to meet with the Mounted Unit.Video of good Samaritans coming to Ferni's rescue and pulling her to safety went viral.----------