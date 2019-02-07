SOCIETY

Girl Scout remixes Cardi B's 'Money' to sell cookies

Girl Scout remixes Cardi B to sell cookies. Matt O'Donnell reports during 6abc Action News Mornings on February 4, 2019.

A California girl named Kiki is rapping her way to Girl Scout cookie sales success.

Kiki's mom shared the video of her daughter's take on the Cardi B song "Money".

Some of Kiki's lyrics are:

"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing.
Buy Thin Mints or even Smores. Please open up when I knock on your door.
Thin Mints are the best.
Savannah Smiles delish.
Do Si Does are all bliss.
Tagalongs are devine.
Toffee Tastic blows my mind."

The Girl Scouts re-tweeted the video. It already has more than one million views.


