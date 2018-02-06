GIRL SCOUTS

Girl Scout sells 300 boxes of cookies in front of pot dispensary

Liz Cho has more on the nine-year-old Girl Scout making the most of California's relaxed laws for marijuana use.

SAN DIEGO, California --
A nine-year-old Girl Scout is making the most of California's relaxed laws for marijuana use.

Her cookie sales are through-the-roof, thanks in large part to her new go-to location. She sets up shop right outside Urbn Leaf marijuana dispensary in San Diego.

The girl isn't being identified, but the dispensary posted a photo on Instagram showing her with an armful of cookies in front of the business.

Her dad said she sold more than 300 boxes in about six hours outside the store over the weekend.
MORE: Here's your guide to Girl Scout cookie names and flavors


Girl Scouts San Diego said booth sales do not start for another week, but until then, scouts are allowed to sell from wagons as long as they have a parent or guardian present.

(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
