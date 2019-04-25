Society

Massachusetts girl's idea for 3D crosswalk may help save lives

The optical illusion is designed to force drivers to slow down.

MEDFORD, Massachusetts (WABC) -- A 10-year-old's big idea may help saves lives in her community.

Isa, along with one of her elementary school classmates in Massachusetts, spent months researching and pitching their idea to the city: a 3D crosswalk.

"You have to stop, I know some cars come speeding down here, this is even a school with signs that say slow, kids playing, but honestly I've seen cars just speed past here," Isa said.

So far, the city of Medford, northwest of Boston, has agreed to paint them near three schools.

3D crosswalks are already being used in other countries like England, China and India.

