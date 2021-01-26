'Give what you can, take what you need': Locals donate food, supplies on NYC corner

Sharing Corner Co-Founder Ava Cotlowitz is an art teacher at PS 32. Because of COVID, there was no toy giveaway for the students during the holidays, and no coat drive this winter. That does not mean there is no compassion.
"It's needed now more than ever. People are losing their jobs. We need to help our neighbors as much as we can," said Cotlowitz.
Last month, Cotlowitz and other volunteers began collecting donations and leaving it out for anyone to take. Then, several weeks later, they upped their game and built a colorful shelter to display all the free appliances, toys, and clothes.
Amalia Dahl donated a light fixture, a book, and a blanket.
The mission statement is pretty straightforward. Take what you need, give what you can.
This is the Sharing Corner on Douglass and Bond Streets in Gowanus Brooklyn. Feel free to donate. Feel free to take.
neighbors helping neighbors.
Allen Flowers lives in the Gowanus Houses across the street. He could easily take what he needs, but he would rather share what little he has.
"That's my duty from my heart," he says.
If it is better to give than to receive, then clearly everyone leaves a winner.
