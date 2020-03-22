Society

Wearing glasses instead of contacts could help protect you from COVID-19

Health officials advise refraining from touching your eyes, mouth and nose to prevent a COVID-19 infection, but what do you do if touching your eyes is part of your morning routine?

From changing lenses to removing contacts at night to rubbing your eyes for quick 'dry-eye' relief, people who wear contacts touch their eyes more than the average person, experts say.

Dr Sonal Tulsi with the American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends switching to glasses if you can during this global pandemic.

"Substituting glasses for lenses can decrease irritation and force you to pause before touching your eye," she said.

Glasses--even sunglasses--can also protect your eyes from infected droplets that a sick person might spray when coughing, sneezing or talking.

Glasses won't provide protection though if the top, bottom, and sides are exposed, so safety goggles may be handy when you're near someone who may be infected.
