Coronavirus

Gloria Gaynor releases TikTok hand-washing video set to 'I Will Survive' to encourage good hygiene during virus outbreak

Gloria Gaynor has a message for a world as it works to slow the spread of the new coronavirus: We will survive...but we need to wash our hands!

The disco legend took to her TikTok account with a simple -- and catchy -- message to encourage good hygiene. In it, she washes her hands while singing along to her 1978 disco mega-hit "I Will Survive."



"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" she captioned the video along with the hashtags #iwillsurvivechallenge, #fyp, #coronavirus and #handwashing.

Despite a run for hand sanitizer, soap and water still reign supreme as far as cleanliness is concerned, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

If you're not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn't kill all germs, the health agency says. Read the label and make sure you're using one that has at least 60% alcohol. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they're dry. Another tip: don't touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthentertainmentcoronavirusmusic news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update: Mayor de Blasio speaks on coronavirus cases.
LIVE | Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
How to clean your phone to protect from novel coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
LIVE: NJ has 50 cases of coronavirus, Murphy working with schools
Coronavirus Update: Mayor de Blasio speaks on coronavirus cases.
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Drive-through coronavirus testing center opens in New Rochelle
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
Show More
Coronavirus: NY public libraries to close starting Saturday
COVID-19: More NYC schools closed as pressure mounts on mayor
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
Nassau County declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise
More TOP STORIES News