SOCIETY

Texas good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman with umbrella

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman with umbrella at bus stop (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A teen is going viral for a simple act of kindness. A photo of the young man shading a woman with an umbrella has been shared thousands of times on social media.

"It was unbearably hot," Louis Jordan said. "I wouldn't want to be out there in the sun."

Jordan was picking his mom up from work downtown when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He had an umbrella in his car, so he took it over to block the sun.

"Come to find out, it was going to be a little longer for METRO Lift to come and get her," he said. "So we ended up waiting out there for an hour and 45 minutes."

During the wait, Jordan and the woman, named Michelle, became friends. Now, anytime he sees her waiting, he grabs his umbrella and goes to enjoy some time with her.

"We laugh, joke," he said. "She's in a book club. Come to find out, she likes pork chops."

Jordan's mom, Bernette Botts, took the photo, which has been shared many times online.

Botts says she's seen this selfless side of her son before. He rescued his grandmother, who was trapped during Hurricane Harvey.

"She was trapped inside, four feet of water, no power," Botts said. "He called me back from my mom's and said, 'I got her.'"

Louis says there are ways we can help others every day.

He says these acts of kindness, big and small, are reminders that there's still good in the world.

"I pray that God allows me to be used every day," he said. "I've been down and out so much."

Botts says she couldn't be more impressed with her son's generosity.

"I am one proud mama," she said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycommunitygood samaritanfeel goodteenviralTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News